Forrest VanTuyl Brings Pacific Northwest Folk to High Plains Morning

Forrest VanTuyl is a songwriter, poet, and musician from Washington state. Recently, he stopped in to HPPR’s Amarillo studios to perform a short set for area listeners, and talked to HPPR’s Jenny Inzerillo about his latest release, “ Old Trails ”. To view a video of his in-studio performance, click the link below.

VanTuyl has performed with Ramblin’ Jack Elliot and Sera Cahoone, and toured and co-written with Margo Cilker. His work has been featured by the New York Times, the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, and KEXP. VanTuyl’s work is based on years spent packing mules and cowboying in the remote alpine and canyon country of Eastern Washington and Northeast Oregon. More information on his music and performances can be found on his Bandcamp page and website .