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Forrest VanTuyl Brings Pacific Northwest Folk to High Plains Morning

High Plains Public Radio | By Nicole Crawford
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:18 AM CDT
VanTuyl’s work is based on his time spent packing mules and cowboying.
VanTuyl’s work is based on his time spent packing mules and cowboying.

The singer-songwriter recently stopped in to share songs and stories with HPPR’s Jenny Inzerillo.

Forrest VanTuyl is a songwriter, poet, and musician from Washington state. Recently, he stopped in to HPPR’s Amarillo studios to perform a short set for area listeners, and talked to HPPR’s Jenny Inzerillo about his latest release, “Old Trails”. To view a video of his in-studio performance, click the link below.

VanTuyl has performed with Ramblin’ Jack Elliot and Sera Cahoone, and toured and co-written with Margo Cilker. His work has been featured by the New York Times, the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, and KEXP. VanTuyl’s work is based on years spent packing mules and cowboying in the remote alpine and canyon country of Eastern Washington and Northeast Oregon. More information on his music and performances can be found on his Bandcamp page and website.

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HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Nicole Crawford
A lifelong fan of High Plains Public Radio, Nicole was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. She joined the staff as our sole reporter based in the Texas Panhandle, covering regional arts and culture, community events, and human interest stories from the top of Texas.
See stories by Nicole Crawford