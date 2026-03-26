Buffalo Grass Music Hall Hosts John and Joanne Lowell with Randy Palmer
The concert will feature original music from award winning songwriter John Lowell and Amarillo's Randy Palmer.
The Buffalo Grass Music Hall in Panhandle welcomes Montana-based Americana and folk artists John and Joanne Lowell along with Amarillo's own Randy Palmer for a one-night show, Thursday, April 2, starting at 7:00 pm CT.
John Lowell has performed in and through the western United States for the past 43 years with his bands Kane’s River, Growling Old Men, Wheel Hoss, the John Lowell Band, and Coppo, Kaerner and Lowell. “Snow on the Wineglass” is Lowell’s most recent recording project, featuring 10 original songs - including co-writes with Joe Newberry, Tim Stafford, Thomm Jutz and Jim Schulz. In November of 2024, the International Western Music Association named "Snow On The Wineglass" their 2024 Album of the Year.
Randy Palmer hails from Amarillo and writes introspective Americana music when he's not painting. His influences include traces of James Taylor, John Denver, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Michael Martin Murphy, B.W. Stevenson, and Jerry Jeff Walker. Palmer's most recent album, "Deeper Water", was released in 2022 by Berkalin Records.
John and Joanne Lowell performs with Randy Palmer on Thursday, April 2 at the Buffalo Grass Music Hall, located at 123 Main Street in Panhandle. More information on the music hall and a schedule of upcoming shows can be found on their website.
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