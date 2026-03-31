Amarillo Little Theater Presents Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky”

On April 9, Amarillo Little Theatre’s latest production, titled “Silent Sky”, opens to the public at the ALT Adventure Space. The play tells the story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, whose work helped deepen scientists’ understanding of the scale of the universe. She is most known for her discovery of Leavitt's Law, an analytical tool used to measure the vast distances between different stars and galaxies.

When Henrietta Leavitt began work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she — along with all women in astronomy — were not allowed to touch a telescope or even express an original idea. Instead, women were relegated to working as human computers, doing the grunt work of charting the stars. Leavitt worked for a renowned astronomer who calculated projects in “girl hours” and had no time for the women’s probing theories. In her free time, Leavitt would measure the light and distance of stars, while also taking measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. Henrietta’s story plays out against a landscape of early feminism and science, reminding us all what we can achieve when we allow curiosity and wonder into our lives.

“Silent Sky” opens April 9 at 7:30 pm CT at the ALT Adventure Space (located at 2751 Civic Circle), and runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through April 19. More information on the performance, including showtimes and a cast list, can be found on Amarillo Little Theater’s website.