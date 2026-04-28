Utah Folksinger Sammy Brue Swings by HPPR Studios for a Live, In-Studio Set

Yesterday, HPPR listeners had the honor of hearing – and witnessing — Sammy Brue, an artist that HPPR DJs have been following for a while now. He made his High Plains Morning debut and his live set absolutely lit up the airwaves. Sammy hails from Ogden, Utah and is currently touring for his new album, The Journals, inspired by the journals of his late mentor Justin Townes Earle.

The young troubadour met his idol when he was just 11 years old, busking outside of a Utah club where Justin was booked for a gig. (Sammy was still in middle school, so he wasn’t allowed into the bar— but that didn’t stop him from getting his guitar signed by his favorite artist.) From there, these two musicians’ lives became forever entwined. Eventually, following Justin’s tragic passing in 2020, his widow, Jenn Marie, gifted Sammy her late husband’s old journals in hopes of preserving his legacy. The Journals prove that if there’s anyone on the right path, it’s Mr. Brue.

A young Sammy Brue standing in as "Little Justin" on Justin Townes Earle's 2014 album, Single Mothers.

With just a guitar and his voice, Sammy demonstrates how powerful and moving a stripped-down song can be when there’s true devotion behind it. His raw strumming pulls you in, and his voice! — it made everyone in the studio want to live in the song forever.

Sammy says he could quit his career as a musician today because his only wish was to pay homage to Justin, which made the final song he played for us, “Lord, I’m Ready Now,” even more touching. But we certainly hope he doesn’t stop. The world needs to see more of Sammy.

Thank you, Sammy, for sharing your love for Justin with us. He lives on through you!

Listeners, be sure to check out his new album , and definitely try to see him in person if he’s touring near you.

Watch the full in-studio performance on the video below:

Watch SammyBrue-In-Studio-Video-042126.mp4