Emma Ellis

Raised in Amarillo, Texas, Emma has deep roots on the High Plains. “The people here remind me that I’ll always have a home,” she says.

From dancing to classic rock as a kid in the backseat of her dad’s pickup truck to working as a student DJ at WTBU, the campus radio station at Boston University, Emma has always been drawn to music. Her love of public radio has also been a constant presence in her life, since NPR was regularly on the dial in her family’s home for as long as she can remember.

After graduation, Emma spent a full year backpacking abroad. “I discovered songs from around the world, and I hope to share those with the listeners of HPPR one day as a regional DJ,” she says. “But I’ll be open to any and all song recommendations!” In the meantime, Emma will be settling into her new life after college. She plans on continuing as an HPPR volunteer, writing music content for our website and promoting our station wherever she goes.