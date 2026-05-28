New Online Kansas Guidebook Debuts to Showcase the State’s Attractions and Experiences

The Kansas Sampler Foundation has unveiled the new Online Kansas Guidebook, a digital resource designed to help both Kansans and visitors discover more of what the state has to offer.

From hidden gems and scenic backroads to quirky roadside attractions, memorable local restaurants, historic downtown districts, and fascinating small-town stories, the guidebook highlights experiences that make Kansas unique. The site, available at kansasguidebook.org, is free to browse, while members of the Kansas Explorers Club gain access to enhanced trip-planning tools aimed at helping travelers explore the state more deeply.

Kansas Sampler Foundation

The online format allows users to search by region, uncover ideas for day trips and weekend getaways, and locate interesting stops nearby or along a planned route. Because the guidebook is web-based, information can be continually updated as businesses change hours, attractions evolve, or new destinations emerge.

“With our mission to preserve and sustain rural culture, we think this tool helps expand the audience for Kansas communities of all sizes,” said Simone Elder, Executive Director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation. “Our collection of lesser-known details and attractions helps get visitors into and know even the smallest of towns.”

Membership in the Kansas Explorers Club offers additional interactive features and connects users to a statewide network of curious travelers. Members can create personalized Kansas bucket lists, contribute reviews, organize trips, and help strengthen the guidebook as a resource for future explorers.

“The trip planner feature helps turn curiosity into adventure,” Elder said. “Built from more than 5,000 places and 18,000 photos collected across all 105 counties, the planner makes it easy to explore Kansas your way.”

The Kansas Sampler Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sustaining rural culture by educating Kansans about their state and supporting rural communities. Through initiatives such as the Kansas Guidebook, the Kansas Explorers Club, and the Big Kansas Road Trip, the foundation encourages people to experience and celebrate communities across Kansas.

HPPR’s Jenny Inzerillo spoke with Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Simone Elder about the project and its goals; click the blue Listen button above to hear their conversation!

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