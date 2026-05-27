Kansas City, Kansas, is celebrating the World Cup with street festivals and free watch parties

Visit KCK will host nine free Spanish and English-language watch parties featuring countries with strong cultural ties to Kansas City, Kansas, including Mexico, Argentina and Austria.

Memorial Hall in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, will host the watch parties across eight match days, with six broadcast in Spanish. The matches will be projected on massive LED screens in a climate-controlled venue.

During five of the watch parties, fans can attend the "One World Wyandotte Street Festival" along Seventh Street with live performances, food trucks, local vendors and cultural showcases. The street festivals will be hosted on June 11, 16, 17, 18 and 24.

The festivities will kick off with the first annual "One World Wyandotte Festival" on May 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. The event will feature international vendors, performances, youth activities and collaboration with Kansas City, Kansas' sister city in Argentina , Concepción.

Below is the full watch party and street festival schedule:

Saturday, June 6 – USA vs. Germany (English broadcast) 12 to 4 p.m., Memorial Hall

Thursday, June 11 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival 12 to 6 p.m., Seventh Street

Thursday, June 11 – Kick It In KCK: Mexico vs. South Africa (Spanish broadcast) 12:30 to 5 p.m., Memorial Hall

Tuesday, June 16 – Kick It In KCK: France vs. Senegal (English broadcast) 12:30 to 5 p.m., Memorial Hall

Tuesday, June 16 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival 4:30 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

Tuesday, June 16 – Kick It In KCK: Argentina vs. Algeria (Spanish broadcast) 6:30 to 11 p.m., Memorial Hall

Thursday, June 17 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival 4:30 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

Thursday, June 17 – Kick It In KCK: Ghana vs. Panama (Spanish broadcast) 4:30 to 9 p.m., Memorial Hall

Thursday, June 18 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival 4:30 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

Thursday, June 18 – Kick It In KCK: Mexico vs. South Korea (Spanish broadcast) 6:30 to 11 p.m., Memorial Hall

Monday, June 22 – Kick It In KCK: Argentina vs. Austria (Spanish broadcast) 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Memorial Hall

Tuesday, June 23 – Kick It In KCK: England vs. Ghana (English broadcast) 1:30 to 6 p.m., Memorial Hall

Wednesday, June 24 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival 5 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

Wednesday, June 24 – Kick It In KCK: Czechia vs. Mexico (Spanish broadcast) 5:30 to 10 p.m., Memorial Hall



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