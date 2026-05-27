Texas runoff results: Paxton wins GOP U.S. Senate nomination, plus other key statewide race results

Texas voters decided several high-profile runoff races on Tuesday ahead of November's general election.

Voters selected party nominees for U.S. Senate, attorney general, lieutenant governor and railroad commissioner, along with several congressional and local races after no candidate secured a majority in the March primaries.

More than 873,000 Texas Republicans cast early ballots in the race, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State. In total, more than 1.3 million Republicans participated in the runoff.

Meanwhile, Democratic turnout paled in comparison, with more than 470,000 casting ballots, according to state data. That's due in part to the party's biggest race — the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate — being decided in March.

The runoff winners will advance to the November general election ballot, which will also include Texas' gubernatorial race between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic nominee Gina Hinojosa.

This story currently shows tabulations as of 6 a.m. CT Wednesday and will be updated as additional election results are released.

Paxton beats Cornyn in Republican U.S. Senate runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate, defeating incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in one of the nation's highest-profile Republican primaries. The Associated Press called the race for Paxton shortly after 8 p.m.

Paxton framed himself as a more hardline conservative closely aligned with President Donald Trump, who endorsed him last week. Cornyn, who has represented Texas in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades, campaigned on his experience and conservative record in Washington.

As of 6 a.m., Paxton garnered about 64% of the vote, compared to roughly 35% for Cornyn.

Paxton will move on to face Democratic nominee Talarico in November.

Yfat Yossifor, KERA News / Manoo Sirivelu, KUT News / Manoo Sirivelu, KUT News Republican Mayes Middleton, left, will face off against Democrat Nathan Johnson, right, in the November general election for Texas Attorney General.

Middleton, Johnson advance in attorney general contests

Texas voters are also deciding who will become their parties' nominees for attorney general, the state's top lawyer and chief legal representative.

In the Republican attorney general runoff, state Sen. Mayes Middleton defeated U.S. Rep. Chip Roy to replace Paxton, who opted to run for U.S. Senate instead of seeking reelection. The race has largely focused on which candidate was more closely aligned with President Trump.

The Associated Press called the race for Middleton just before 9 p.m., with Middleton leading with about 55% of the vote as of Wednesday morning.

On the Democratic side, Texas voters chose state Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas as their nominee for attorney general, beating out former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski. The Associated Press called the race for Johnson at 8 p.m.

Throughout the race, Johnson emphasized his experience in the Legislature, while Jaworski focused on energizing progressive voters.

Left: Patricia Lim, KUT News / Right: Courtesy photo from Vélez campaign / State Rep. Vikki Goodwin (left) and labor advocate Marcos Vélez (right).

Goodwin wins Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin won the Democratic nomination over labor organizer Marcos Vélez in the runoff for lieutenant governor, one of the most powerful positions in Texas government. The office oversees the Texas Senate and helps shape the Legislature's agenda.

The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m., with Goodwin leading with about 68% of the vote.

Goodwin will advance to November's general election to face incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has held the office for more than a decade and easily won his primary earlier this year.

French declares victory in tight GOP race for railroad commissioner

Former Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French declared a narrow victory overnight in the Republican runoff for Texas railroad commissioner. Unofficial results from the secretary of state's office show he won just over 50% of the vote with all precincts reporting against incumbent Jim Wright.

The statewide office with a misleading name regulates Texas' oil and gas industry.

French served as the county's GOP chairman until 2025 and routinely faced criticism for offensive remarks, including a post last year in which he asked his followers whether Jews or Muslims were a bigger threat to America. Some Republicans called for his resignation following the post, for which French later apologized.

French also targeted Texas Rep. Salman Bhojani with anti-Muslim remarks. Bhojani was both the first Muslim and the first South Asian elected to the Texas Legislature.

More recently, French used a derogatory term to refer to Black people in a series of tweets about SNAP benefits being cut.

/ The Fort Worth Report / The Fort Worth Report Tarrant County Republican Party Chairman Bo French posted on social media that a Muslim North Texas House Democrat should be denaturalized and deported.

Court of Criminal Appeals

Texas voters are also deciding several judicial runoff races across the state, including a contest for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest court for criminal cases.

The court handles appeals in criminal cases across Texas, including death penalty appeals and petitions from people challenging felony convictions. Its rulings can shape how criminal laws are interpreted statewide and often carry major implications for issues like voting rights, prosecutorial authority and the death penalty.

One of the judicial races on Tuesday's ballot was the Republican primary runoff for Place 3 on the Court of Criminal Appeals. As of 9:45 p.m., the Associated Press called the Republican primary runoff for Place 3 in favor of Thomas Smith, an assistant attorney general in Ken Paxton's office, over attorney Alison Fox.

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