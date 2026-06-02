Digging into Kansas: Unearthing hidden history in Russell this June

Somewhere beneath the Kansas plains, history is waiting to be found. Tipi rings left by Indigenous peoples, the weathered bones of a farmstead, a schoolhouse floor, petroglyphs carved into stone — and, remarkably, remnants of a World War II Army Air Force presence. This June, a two-week field school in Russell, Kansas invites curious minds to help bring these stories back to the surface.

Kansas Historical Society

The Kansas Archeological Training Program (KATP) Field School, running June 4–15, is an annual collaboration between the Kansas Historical Society and the Kansas Anthropological Association.

Kansas Historical Society

It's not a spectator event — participants actually excavate alongside professional and experienced avocational archaeologists, getting their hands in the earth and their eyes on artifacts that have never been documented before. Many of the sites on this year's roster are being explored for the very first time, and new ones may yet be discovered during survey work in the field.

Kansas Historical Society

While registration for the main field school has closed, a full lineup of public programs, evening talks, and workshops runs throughout the two weeks — and all are open to anyone who wants to show up.

"Most of these sites have never been previously documented or researched."

What's happening, and when

Jun 5

KATP public program at the Deines Cultural Center

Russell · 7–8 p.m.

Jun 6

Evening tour of Fort Hays State Historic Site

Hays · 7–9 p.m.

Jun 8

Fossil Station Museum and The Avenue of History

Russell · 7–9 p.m.

Jun 10

Lab & field work tours + National Register of Historic Places Workshop (full day) + Evening talk: "From Early Naturalists of the Plains to the Sternberg Fossil Lab"

Russell · Multiple times

Jun 11

Talk: "Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills" with Rex Buchanan

Russell · 7–8 p.m.

Jun 12

Talk: "Walker Army Airfield and the Battle of Kansas"

Russell · 7–8 p.m.

Jun 13

Lab & field work tours

Russell · 2–5 p.m.

All public programs are free to attend. Registration for the field school itself has closed.

For full schedules and details, visit kansashistory.org or call 785-272-8681.

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Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

