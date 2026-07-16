Wild Plum Jam Turns Five: Pat Green, Casey Donahew Headline Sayre's Big Route 66 Party

Headlining this year are Pat Green and Casey Donahew — two of the biggest names to come out of the Texas country scene in the last two decades — with support from Presley Haile and Tyler Wilhelm rounding out the lineup. It's shaping up to be one of the largest single-night draws of the festival's five-year run.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 and running through 10. Beyond the stage, organizers are setting up food trucks and the "Watering Hole" beer garden, so there's plenty to do between sets as the sun goes down over the park.

Tickets start at $35 for early birds, but that price climbs to $40 at noon on the day of the show — so anyone still on the fence should move quickly. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult, making it an easy family outing as well as a night out for the two-step crowd.

Wild Plum Jam is presented in partnership with the Dust Bowl Days Farm & Ranch Festival. Tickets and more information are available through the event's ticketing page, or by calling (580) 374-2845.

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