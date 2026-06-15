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Getting Your Medicare Bearings — Free Seminar Coming to Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Ken Davis
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Event to be hosted by Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle

Turning 65 is a big deal. You've earned it. And now, one of the most important decisions of your next chapter is waiting for you: figuring out Medicare. The good news? You don't have to navigate it alone.

The Area Agency on Aging is rolling out the welcome mat with a free Medicare Educational Seminar designed especially for folks who are new to Medicare or approaching that milestone 65th birthday. Think of it as a friendly guided tour through your options — no jargon, no pressure, just clear information to help you make the best choices for your health and your wallet.

The next stop on the Destination Medicare tour is Tuesday, June 16th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can join in person at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (415 SW 8th Ave., Amarillo) or tune in online from the comfort of your own living room — because flexibility is always a good benefit.

Spots are free, but registration is required. Grab yours at destinationmedicarejune16.eventbrite.com.

Questions before you go? The Area Agency on Aging is happy to help — give them a call at (806) 331-2227, drop a line to tcampbell@theprpc.org, or visit theprpc.org for more information.

Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!
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HPPR Arts, Culture & History AmarilloArea Agency on Aging of the PanhandleMedicaremedical bills
Ken Davis
Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Ken hosted his first public radio air shift as a jazz host in September of 1988, leading to a lifetime love of public radio. As program director, Ken oversees the programming and operations departments in Garden City and Amarillo, joining HPPR in May of 2020 after previously acting as Assistant PD/Operations Manager/On-Air Fundraising Producer at St. Louis Public Radio until 2000.
See stories by Ken Davis