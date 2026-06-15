Getting Your Medicare Bearings — Free Seminar Coming to Amarillo

Turning 65 is a big deal. You've earned it. And now, one of the most important decisions of your next chapter is waiting for you: figuring out Medicare. The good news? You don't have to navigate it alone.

The Area Agency on Aging is rolling out the welcome mat with a free Medicare Educational Seminar designed especially for folks who are new to Medicare or approaching that milestone 65th birthday. Think of it as a friendly guided tour through your options — no jargon, no pressure, just clear information to help you make the best choices for your health and your wallet.

The next stop on the Destination Medicare tour is Tuesday, June 16th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can join in person at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (415 SW 8th Ave., Amarillo) or tune in online from the comfort of your own living room — because flexibility is always a good benefit.

Spots are free, but registration is required. Grab yours at destinationmedicarejune16.eventbrite.com.

Questions before you go? The Area Agency on Aging is happy to help — give them a call at (806) 331-2227, drop a line to tcampbell@theprpc.org, or visit theprpc.org for more information.

—

Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

