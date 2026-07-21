Gee Family Farm Set to Host 1st Annual Sweet Corn Fest July 24-25

There's nothing quite like the smell of fresh-roasted sweet corn drifting across a farm on a summer evening, and this July, Gee Family Farm is inviting the whole region to come get a whiff of it. The farm's first-ever Sweet Corn Fest kicks off Friday, July 24th, and runs through Saturday, July 25th, promising two full days of farm-fresh food, live music, hands-on classes, and enough family activities to fill an entire weekend.

"It's a delightful family event celebrating the freshest, farm-grown sweet corn, delicious food, lively music, and a sense of community," organizers say — and after one look at the schedule, it's easy to see why they're calling it a weekend "filled with fun and excitement at the farm."

A Weekend of Wide-Open, Farm-Style Fun

Throughout both days of the festival, guests can wander between more than a dozen attractions set up across the farm, including:

Hayslide

Kernel Express

Hay Tunnel

Pecan Shooter

Bobby's Big Jump

Lawn Games

Corn Pit

Tire Mountain

Duck Race

Educational Hayride

Face Painting (additional fee)

Kid's Zone inside the barn, featuring wheat grinding and a plant-your-own-seed project

And of course, no Sweet Corn Fest would be complete without the corn itself — Gee Family Farm will be roasting sweet corn and serving up elotes throughout the event (additional fee applies). With 50 vendors and food trucks on-site, there will be no shortage of ways to fuel up between activities.

Friday, July 24th — Festival Kicks Off at 5 P.M.

Vendors begin setting up at 2 p.m., and the gates open to the public at 5 p.m. From there, the evening is packed with family photo opportunities and live music:

5:00 p.m. — Petting Zoo with Critter Woods Ranch opens, along with photo opportunities with Georgie the Highland Cow and family mini-sessions (through 9 p.m.)

5:00 p.m. — Live music from Colton Amerson on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 7 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. — Live music from Nelson McKinney on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 9 p.m.)

9:00 p.m. — Festival closes for the day

Saturday, July 25th — A Full Day on the Farm

Saturday is the festival's biggest day, opening to vendors and food trucks at 8 a.m. and to the public at 9 a.m. Highlights include:

10:00 a.m. — Antique Tractor Parade, featuring a lineup from the Antique Tractor Association, on display all day

10:30 a.m. — Fresh Milled Flour and Bread Class inside the big red barn

11:00 a.m. — Live music from Tex Rex on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 1 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. — Roasted Sweet Corn & Elotes by Gee Family Farm (additional fee, through 9 p.m.)

12:30 p.m. — Fundamentals of Canning Class inside the big red barn

1:00 p.m. — Line dancing class led by Jacob Mann on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 2 p.m.)

2:00 p.m. — Live music from Grass Daddies on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 4 p.m.)

2:30 p.m. — Cheesemaking Class inside the big red barn

4:15 p.m. — "Ask a Farmer" segment on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 5 p.m.)

5:00 p.m. — Live music from Justin Roberts on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 7 p.m.)

5:00 p.m. — Petting Zoo with Critter Woods Ranch returns (through 9 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. — Live music from Willie Chuck on the Robinson Feed Store Stage (through 9 p.m.)

9:00 p.m. — Fireworks, sponsored by Shoot the Moon Fireworks, close out the festival in style

Tickets and Admission

One ticket gets you access to both days of the festival. Pricing is as follows:

Online: $10.00 (online sales began May 1st, 2026)

At the gate: $12.00

Seniors (65+): $8.00 (gate only)

Veterans: $8.00 (gate only)

Children 3 and under: Free

Tickets can be purchased in advance at geefamilyfarm.com/sweetcornfest.

Plan Your Visit

The 1st Annual Sweet Corn Fest runs Friday, July 24th through Saturday, July 25th, 2026, at Gee Family Farm in Amarillo. For tickets, directions, and the latest updates, visit geefamilyfarm.com or find Gee Family Farm on Facebookand Instagram. Questions can also be directed to the farm at (806) 346-5899 or INFO@GEEFAMILYFARM.COM.

Bring the family, bring your appetite, and get ready to celebrate everything that makes sweet corn season worth celebrating.

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