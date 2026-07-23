Scott Sean White Returns to the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center July 23rd

PAMPA, Texas — The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center is welcoming back a familiar voice this month, as Americana songwriter Scott Sean White takes the stage for a donation-based show on Thursday, July 23rd.

For anyone who caught one of his earlier visits to Pampa, this is a chance to see him again in one of the region's most storied listening rooms. For everyone else, it's a chance to see why critics keep reaching for big comparisons to describe him.

"Scott has been with us here before and we're excited to host him again," organizers say, "join us for a great show and give him some love from Pampa!"

A Songwriter's Songwriter

White has spent decades earning that kind of praise. A Texas native raised in Kerrville, he built his songwriting chops over years of writing before ever releasing an album — he didn't put out his first record until age 53, joining the ranks of late-blooming artists who found their voice with time and patience. That patience has paid off: his songs have since been recorded by country star Cody Johnson and rising artist Bryan Martin, and he now spends the bulk of the year on the road, logging tens of thousands of miles a year carrying his songs to small stages and listening rooms across the country.

His latest album, Days Are Long (2026), continues that road-worn, observational style — warm country grooves paired with the kind of quiet, personal detail that made his earlier work stand out. The album includes songs inspired by his wife of 35 years and the story of an old church piano passed through a lifetime, following his previous releases Even Better on the Bad Days (2024) and Call It Even (2021).

It's exactly that blend of craft and honesty that's earned him national attention. Radney Foster has called him one of the best songwriters to ever come out of Texas. Americana Highways has gone so far as to call him this year's answer to James Taylor, while Alan Cackett Reviews has praised him as one of the day's finest, most searching songwriters.

The Details

What: Scott Sean White in Concert

When: Thursday, July 23rd, 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Where: Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, Pampa

Admission: Donation show, $5 at the door

More info / tickets: Get tickets here

This is a donation show supported by the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, a 501(c)(3) organization — so every dollar at the door goes straight back into supporting live music in Pampa. For more on the venue, visit woodyguthriepampatx.com.

Plan Your Evening

Whether you're a longtime fan or hearing his name for the first time, this is a rare chance to catch a nationally recognized songwriter in an intimate, historic setting — the kind of room where every lyric lands the way it's meant to. Come out, settle in, and give Scott Sean White the Pampa welcome he's earned.

To learn more about the artist, hear his music, or check out his tour schedule, visit scottseanwhite.com.

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