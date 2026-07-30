Coloradans Set to Summit Together for Colorado Day, August 1st

The 14er Climb: Summit 2026 is the signature outdoor event of the America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission, honoring both Colorado's sesquicentennial and the nation's 250th birthday in one uniquely Colorado celebration some are calling the "Sesquisemiquincentennial."

Held in partnership with the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry, Summit 2026 draws its inspiration from the 1976 Centennial 14er Climb, reimagined for today with a stronger focus on responsible recreation, environmental stewardship, and respect for the Tribal Nations long connected to these landscapes.

Climbing With Purpose

Experienced team leaders have been assigned to each peak, with public spots awarded through a lottery to keep the process fair and accessible. Climbers are matched to teams based on skill and experience, so every participant heads up the mountain prepared and supported.

The day will also include a Sunrise Ceremony on or near Mount Blue Sky, supported through the Keystone Policy Center's ongoing collaboration with Tribal Nations connected to Colorado's lands. The 14er Climb: Summit 2026 is made possible by signature sponsor The VF Foundation, which shares the Commission's commitment to expanding outdoor access statewide.

Part of a Bigger Celebration

The climb is just one piece of a statewide commemoration running throughout 2026. In Denver, History Colorado is hosting a free Colorado Day Community Fest the same morning, with a pancake breakfast, music, art, and family activities in the Golden Triangle Creative District from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the theme "We Are Colorado." History Colorado museums across the state will also open their doors with free admission that day.

Plan Ahead Before You Climb

Wildfire activity, monsoon rains, and flooding risks can shift quickly heading into August, so peak access may change day to day. Before heading out, check the land manager's website at usda.gov for public land closures, and watch Watchduty.com for current fire activity — though it's always the land manager who has the final say on trail and summit access.

However you choose to celebrate, this Colorado Day is shaping up to be one for the history books. Happy birthday, Colorado!

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