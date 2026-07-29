Kansas governor votes, celebrates first time in 22 years she’s not on the ballot

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly voted Tuesday morning, offering a laughing “halleleujah” when she was asked about seeing a ballot that didn’t have her name on it.

“I have told you that I would never run again for an office, and, other than school board, I’m going to stick to that,” she said. “I will see how that goes as time goes on. This is the first time I voted in 22 years, 23 years, my name has not been on the ballot, and it’s nice.”

Kelly spoke to reporters after voting at the Shawnee County Election Office. She began her political career in 2004 when she was elected to the state Senate, and then was elected as governor in 2018 and 2022.

Kelly said she cast a vote for gubernatorial candidate Ethan Corson, whom she formally endorsed in November. Corson and Cindy Holscher, both state senators from Johnson County, as well as Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog, are competing in the Aug. 4 primary for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Kelly said this election cycle has been different than the last two when she ran for office. During those campaigns, she highlighted the effect former Gov. Sam Brownback had on the state.

Today, she said, candidates are looking at the influence of the federal government on Kansas.

“Our problems are really coming from the federal government and a lot of the policies that the Trump administration is forcing down on states,” she said. “That’s impacting a lot of people, really taking away a lot of our autonomy as a state to make our own decisions about things.”

Many of the decisions also are “cruelly” taking funds the state uses to build roads, and take care of people who are elderly and disabled, Kelly said.

“It’s important, at this point, to be fighting back bad, and to know that whoever becomes governor will fight back and stand up for Kansas,” she said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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