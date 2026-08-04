Truckin' at St. Andrew’s in Amarillo: 'Geezers Gone Wild' Rock the Courtyard this Wednesday evening

On August 5th from 7 to 9 p.m., the courtyard at 1601 Georgia will fill up with classic rock courtesy of Geezers Gone Wild, the local favorite fronted by Jackson "Jackie" Haney. If that name rings a bell, it's because Haney has some serious rock and roll pedigree—he made his mark as the lead singer and guitarist for Bill Haley's Original Comets, the band that helped kick off the rock and roll revolution in the first place. These days he brings that same energy home to the Panhandle, and the late Toby Keith even called him one of the best frontmen in the business. Expect a set full of the good stuff—the kind of songs that make it impossible to sit still, even if you brought a chair.

geezersgonewild.band

And speaking of chairs—bring one, along with a friend or two. This is a come-as-you-are kind of evening, open to the whole community, no ticket required. Just good music, good company, and a summer evening that doesn't ask much of you beyond showing up.

Of course, no courtyard concert is complete without something to eat, and this lineup doesn't disappoint. Martha's Minis will be on hand with their signature mini pancakes, piled high with syrup, fruit, and all the toppings your sweet tooth could want. For something a little more adventurous, Seolmate Korean Snack House brings authentic Korean street food flavor to the mix. Family First Fry Bread rounds things out with a Panhandle classic done right, and the Tap Truck will be pouring to keep everyone's glasses full while the band plays on.

So mark your calendar for Wednesday, August 5th. Bring your chair, bring your appetite, and come spend a summer evening with neighbors, good food, and a band that's been rocking Amarillo for years.

Event Details:

Geezers Gone Wild – LIVE IN CONCERT

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 | 7:00–9:00 PM

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1601 Georgia, Amarillo, TX 79102

Food trucks: Martha's Minis, Seolmate Korean Snack House, Family First Fry Bread, Tap Truck

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