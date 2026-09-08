Serve the Song: Interview with Texas Folk Legend, George Ensle

“George Ensle…a song painter…mood-set pieces and deft strokes of masterful picking…easy…beautiful…blusey…crafts a touching portrait.” —Austin Chronicle

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Thanks to songwriter, singer, educator, producer, "gapper," and storyteller George Ensle for spending some time with HPPR listeners today, and we'll be sure to keep the new album, Touchstones, in heavy rotation.

Check out the full interview on the link at the top of this page. (Fun fact: the photo on the album cover was taken in Nebraska — one of HPPR's five service states! ~ Bonus points if you can tell us where....I'm guessing NOT Benkelman?)

Learn more about George and his music on his website, and head down to Lubbock for the show this Friday night if you're in the mood for a road trip and a great concert.

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About George Ensle (from his website):

George Ensle's tenure as a songwriter is lengthy. He is also a Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster Artist and a fine human. His performances are filled with wit, wisdom, grit, and always hope, accompanying his edgy vocals with intricate fingerstyle guitar, resonator, and keyboard.

During the 60’s Houston Folk Music scene George was sharing stories, songs, and stages with Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Billy Joe Shaver. And after more than five decades he still maintains the essence of that folk tradition, the story song.

George has released 15 albums in the US and Europe and was inducted into the Houston Folk Music Archives, the Corpus Christi Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the South Austin Pop Culture Museum. He's been awarded government grants to serve as Artist in the Schools in economically disadvantaged school districts and published two books of his students' work. His song, “Build A Bridge” was adopted by the Build a Bridge Foundation for Healing through the Arts, and included on the “Music to Life” CD. Five songs he wrote with children at the Hill Country Youth Ranch for abused and abandoned children were included on their “Brand New Start" CD. He created PortraitSongs, a custom songwriting service, and partnered with Swan Songs to write songs honouring the life stories of those on hospice. His songs have been featured in movies, and his own Movie-In-Song, “Small Town Sundown,” includes poetry and songs he's performed as a one man song-play. His songwriting has won numerous competitions, including the American Songwriter Festival, the Kerrville Folk Festival, and the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Songwriter U. He has been an official showcase Artist at Southwest Regional Folk Alliance conference, and served as Producer on Album projects for other Songwriters. He was nominated as Songwriter of the Year by the Texas Music Academy.

A member of the Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster, George conducts songwriting workshops and performs for schools, libraries, and the special needs community, while maintaining a robust touring schedule filled with Festivals, Clubs, Coffeehouses, Churches, and House Concerts. He also serves as an ambassador for Soldier Songs and Voices, teaching songwriting to veterans and active duty personnel.

His performances are filled with wit, wisdom, grit, and always hope, accompanying his edgy vocals with intricate fingerstyle guitar, resonator, and keyboard.

More about Touchstones : Songwriting veteran George Ensle and Coastal Bend Records are proud to announce the release of George’s new album, Touchstones.

Coastal Bend Record’s founding creative force, John Macy, has a Grammy, as well as Gold and Platinum records. The album was recorded at Coastal Bend Recording, Fulton,Tx., and FatCat Studio, Spicewood Tx. Recording and mixing engineers: John Macy, Jules Taylor, and Sean Stack.

Album Players:

TERRY HALE (of George Strait Band)-Upright and Electric Bass

DANNO HARRIS-Percussion

JOHN MACY-Steel Guitar

GREG WHITFIELD-Acoustic Guitar-Nylon String Guitar-Electric Guitar-Harmony Vocals

KURT BAUMER-Fiddle

MARTY MUSE-Dobro

BETH GALIGER-Flute

KIMMIE RHODES-Harmony Vocals

MICHAEL O'CONNOR-Mandolin

Praise for the album:

“George Ensle is one of those Texas singer-songwriters best understood as a storyteller with a guitar. That time-honored tradition of sitting around the campfire, singing and telling stories has

produced a disproportionate number of songsters from Texas…He recorded his first album

Head On in 1980. Forty-six years later, he has unveiled Touchstones, nine originals and a co-write with Richard Dobson, “The Ballad of Bigfoot Wallace.” He sings of cowboys, courthouses, the Hill Country, the Gulf coast, and riding the rails with Bozo Texino. In other words, George Ensle sounds just like Texas.” —Joe Nick Patoski/Wimberly, TX.

"Touchstones has it all: tender love songs, remarkable stories, tasteful production and

memorable characters who come to life in Ensle’s telling. With this release George Ensle

cements his place among Texas’ great singer-songwriters, a pantheon including Townes Van

Zandt, Guy Clark, Nanci Griffith Richard Dobson, Steve Earle and Lucinda Williams." —John Lomax III/Nashville, TN.

"Few know, love, and appreciate the culture, landscape, and people of Texas as George Ensle, or are able to incorporate the beauty of each into song as he does." —WC Jameson-Author-Treasure Hunter-Performing Songwriter/Llano, TX.

“Ensle's meticulous guitar playing, well crafted lyrics and clever arrangements make his new record "Touchtones" a winner, once again” —Tom Tranchilla /KPFT RADIO Houston

“For half a century George has kept the independent spirit of Texas music alive. Throughout

Touchstones George sings and writes beautiful new stories, all of which display his trademark

warmth and positivity, even in the powerful and mysterious tale of Boxcar Charlie. He always

has a message of hope, and that’s why he keeps making great records like this one.” —Rush Evans /KOOP Radio, Austin

“He has the ability with a song like a leather artisan, carving, crafting and coloring to create something both beautiful, flexible and strong enough to stand the test of time.” —Rich Warren /WFMT Chicago

"Ensle's storytelling lyrics coupled with his fingerpicking guitar style set the scene for an intimate and authentic foundation…his raw vocal style delivers and takes you on a journey.” —Maverick Magazine-U.K.

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Reach out to George about a house concert, or follow him on social media:

George Ensle

george@georgeensle.com

512.560.6157

IG: @georgeensle

FB : georgeenslemusic

www.GeorgeEnsle.com