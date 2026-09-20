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Extended Play: An "Augmented Reality" Dance Performance & Demo - Sunday Night in Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Jacob Gutierrez
Published September 20, 2026 at 12:23 PM CDT

Hear an exclusive interview with Chicago-based experimental dance artist, Dr. Christopher Knowlton, and WTAMU music professor, Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen as we prepare for their show this Sunday, September 20th at Old Tascosa Brewing Co.

Dance and movement artist Christopher Knowlton will present his augmented reality dance performance, Extended Play, this Sunday night in Amarillo at Old Tascosa Brewing Company (3100 SW 6th Ave.). It's a donation show that kicks off at 7:30p CT.

The show combines emerging technologies like motion capture and augmented reality with retro-analog technologies like music boxes and phonographs to explore memory, isolation, nostalgia and queer futurism, all while experimenting with what a record of dance is and can be.

Extended Play has taken many forms, including a live virtual performance streamed from a motion capture lab, live stage performances, an augmented reality app for smartphones, an interactive exhibit, an academic publication and soon — a vinyl record compilation album.

The presentation will include a performance by local sound artist Ryan Ingebritsen and an opportunity to meet with the artists.

For more information about these artists, check out this interviewwith Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen and his faculty page at WTAMU; plus, there's more information about Dr. Christopher Knowlton's work on his website.
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Jacob Gutierrez
Jacob Gutierrez is an HPPR intern that came straight out of West Texas A&M University with a Music Technology degree. Starting off as a volunteer, editing HPPR’s Classical Music Amarillo regional program, he joined the team in the studio in May of 2026.
See stories by Jacob Gutierrez