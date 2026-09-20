Extended Play: An "Augmented Reality" Dance Performance & Demo - Sunday Night in Amarillo

Dance and movement artist Christopher Knowlton will present his augmented reality dance performance, Extended Play, this Sunday night in Amarillo at Old Tascosa Brewing Company (3100 SW 6th Ave.). It's a donation show that kicks off at 7:30p CT.

The show combines emerging technologies like motion capture and augmented reality with retro-analog technologies like music boxes and phonographs to explore memory, isolation, nostalgia and queer futurism, all while experimenting with what a record of dance is and can be.

Extended Play has taken many forms, including a live virtual performance streamed from a motion capture lab, live stage performances, an augmented reality app for smartphones, an interactive exhibit, an academic publication and soon — a vinyl record compilation album.

The presentation will include a performance by local sound artist Ryan Ingebritsen and an opportunity to meet with the artists.

For more information about these artists, check out this interviewwith Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen and his faculty page at WTAMU; plus, there's more information about Dr. Christopher Knowlton's work on his website.