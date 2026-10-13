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Dark Side of the Moon Meets the Space Theater: Pink Floyd Laser Light Show Lights Up Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Ken Davis
Published October 13, 2026 at 9:42 AM CDT

Amarillo’s most talked-about night out is back on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the Don Harrington Discovery Center fires up “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon” in its Space Theater. Shows run at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., and the Discovery Center has been playing it on the third Saturday of every month in honor of its 50th anniversary. If you haven’t caught it yet, this is a good one to put on the calendar.

The magic starts with the venue. The Space Theater is Amarillo’s only full-dome planetarium, a room usually reserved for journeys through black holes, planets and distant galaxies. For this show, the dome becomes a canvas for visuals that enthrall and excite, set to tracks from one of the most beloved albums in rock history. It’s a one-of-a-kind way to experience music you may have known for decades, and a great fit for longtime Floyd fans, curious teens and anyone who likes their concerts with a little extra wow.

The price is hard to beat, too. Tickets are just $5 for the show, or $15 for the show plus entrance to the center, and they should be purchased before the show. Every ticket holder gets a free box of popcorn to enjoy during the performance, which is the right snack for a night under the dome. Discovery Center members don’t have to pay admittance to the center, so they can make a full evening of it.

Seating is limited to 90 people per showing, so planning ahead pays off. Grabbing your tickets early, and choosing the 4, 5 or 6 p.m. time that fits your family’s schedule, is the easiest way to guarantee your seats.

There’s plenty to do before or after the lights go down. The Discovery Center stays open until 7 p.m. each third Saturday, so visitors can enjoy the show and then explore the rest of the museum. Right now the big attraction is the “Year of the Dinos” lineup, with the Dinosaurs in Ice exhibit on display this fall, a look at the dinosaurs that called frozen tundras home. Pair that with hands-on exhibits for all ages, and you’ve got a full evening of fun for families, couples or a group of friends.

The Discovery Center has been introducing Panhandle residents to science since 1976, and this milestone year has been packed with special events, from Discover! 5.0 to the upcoming Mad Scientist Ball. The Pink Floyd show is one of the most popular ways to join the celebration.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is at 1200 Streit Drive in Amarillo. For tickets, visit the link on the center’s event page, or call 806-355-9547 or visit dhdc.org for more information.

For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Events Calendar!
Happenings across the High Plains
Ken Davis
Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Ken hosted his first public radio air shift as a jazz host in September of 1988, leading to a lifetime love of public radio. As program director, Ken oversees the programming and operations departments in Garden City and Amarillo, joining HPPR in May of 2020 after previously acting as Assistant PD/Operations Manager/On-Air Fundraising Producer at St. Louis Public Radio until 2000.
See stories by Ken Davis