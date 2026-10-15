HAIRBALL Brings Arena Rock Back to McCook, NE for the Concert for Healthcare

If you caught HAIRBALL when they last played McCook in 2024, you already know what’s in store. The band delivers a high-energy tribute to the biggest arena rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s, and it goes well beyond a typical concert, with authentic costumes, serious musicianship and larger-than-life stage production. The setlist pays homage to legends like Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith, so expect plenty of sing-along favorites and a crowd that knows every word.

That 2024 show drew fans from across the state and became one of the most memorable Concert for Healthcare events in recent years, with attendees still talking about the electric atmosphere long after the final encore. Community members asked for a return performance, and the Community Hospital Health Foundation listened. As Executive Director Jessica Bortner put it, the concert is a fun way to bring people together while supporting healthcare initiatives that benefit patients and families across the region.

That’s the heart of the evening: every ticket helps support healthcare close to home. The Concert for Healthcare is one of the Foundation’s signature fundraisers, and proceeds go toward needs across Community Hospital, including patient assistance programs, scholarships, education, equipment and facility improvements. Last fiscal year, donor support allowed the Foundation to provide nearly $270,000 in grants and assistance for equipment and facility enhancements, patient assistance, workforce development, education and community health initiatives.

There’s more to enjoy than the music, too. Food trucks will be on hand, along with a beer garden hosted by the McCook Chamber of Commerce, so you can grab dinner and a drink before the first power chord. Tickets are $30 to $40 and available through TicketStorm.com or at the Community Hospital Health Foundation office.

So dust off your favorite band tee, bring your friends and head to the fairgrounds for a night of hair metal with a purpose! For more information, call the Foundation at 308-344-7222 or Community Hospital at 308-344-2650, or visit chmccook.org.

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For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Events Calendar!