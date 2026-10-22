Birds, Horses & Dirt: Poetry Reading This Saturday Celebrates a Few of Our Favorite Things

Click the blue "Listen" button above to hear Jenny Inzerillo's interview with Chapterhouse Bookstore owner Lauren Pronger!

Today on High Plains Morning, we welcomed Lauren Pronger, the owner of Chapterhouse Bookstore, an independent bookstore on Route 66 (3317 SW 6th Ave.) in Amarillo. She stopped by to invite everyone to a delightful gathering this Saturday from 1-3 pm at her bookstore, celebrating two new works by gifted Amarillo-area poets.

Chera Hammons released her latest poetry collection, Birds of America, to great praise and acclaim, but if you're unfamiliar with her work, DO YOURSELF A FAVOR and just show up on Saturday. It's like a walk on the prairie, a stroll through the stables, and a trip deep within our own hearts and will.

Wes Reeves has a cult following in the Yellow City as the purveyor of Panhandle history for Brick & Elm, but this Wellington, TX-born writer and cultural connector has so many other tricks up his sleeve—our favorite of which is poetry. Wes's second poetry collection, Más Dirt, picks up where his debut, Yellow Dirt, left us. We're thrilled to hear more from Wes and his singular perspective on life on the rural High Plains.

Plus, Amarillo illustrator Jose Barrientos will have prints available, many of which feature beautiful birds and native critters from our region. Jose is an artist, designer, and avid naturalist with a deep passion for birding. He combines his love of art and ecology in an ongoing project titled Migratory May, where each May he illustrates bird species alongside the plants and habitats that support them. These works are shared through his Instagram account and are accompanied by natural history insights and educational facts.

Located at 3316 SW 6th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79102, Chapterhouse sits in the heart of the Historic San Jacinto neighborhood. "Swing by to pick up a good book, sit and read a while, or just say hi!," Lauren says, "We have free wifi, comfy seating, and plenty of outlets for all your electronic devices. We also have a free hot tea station!"

About Chapterhouse Bookstore (from their website): "Our vision is to provide a space where everyone feels welcomed and valued; a space which creates and fosters a collaborative and mutually-supportive community. We are a local LGBT-owned bookstore in Amarillo, TX prioritizing gender, sexual, and romantic minorities (GSRM); racialized; and migrant stories. What does this mean? We sell new and used books that prioritize a literary representation of all Amarillo communities, especially those which are traditionally underrepresented like our migrant, LGBT+, Black, Vietnamese, and other communities.

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