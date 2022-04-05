'We’re national champions, baby!' KU fans celebrate Jayhawks' historic title win

About 9,000 fans experienced a roller coaster Monday night inside Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, where the University of Kansas hosted a watch party for the NCAA men's basketball championship game in New Orleans.

Fans poured onto the court when they thought the game had ended, but had to stand in suspended animation, putting the party on hold until the North Carolina Tar Heels missed their final shot with added time.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Fans fill the court at Allen Fieldhouse after the game officially was over. Fans had taken to the court too early and had to wait for the Jayhawks to shoot one last attempt before they could officially celebrate.

Kansas staged a 16-point comeback, the largest in NCAA championship history, for its 72–69 victory over North Carolina.

“Insanity. Way too close,” Chris Krogll said. “It’s one of the few games I’ve seen on campus live. The first half was godawful.”

Walking out of the Fieldhouse afterward, Krogll said he planned to “to go run rampant. Go nuts.”

Fans spent the early minutes of the evening elated and loud but slowly quieted when the Tar Heels stormed to a 15-point first half lead.

“We were kind of scared in the first half,” said Chloe Weber, a psychology freshman. “Then in the second half, it was insane.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Shae Schiff-Clark nervously watches the last seconds wind inside Allen Fieldhouse.

“It’s our first year here,” Weber said while walking outside Allen Fieldhouse with a friend. “This is so special for us to be able to have that experience of winning a national championship.”

Early Monday afternoon, KU fans began lining up at bars and restaurants and milling around a blocked-off Massachusetts Street, turning the downtown area into a pedestrian mall.

About a mile away, fans were lining up to fill Allen Fieldhouse.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Michael McCurdy screams with excitement at his son, also named Michael, as they watched the Jayhawks pull ahead late in the second half.

“We’re national champions, baby!” Zaeem Siddiqui screamed outside the Fieldhouse as fans streamed out of the building, most on their way to Massachusetts Street.

The junior aerospace engineering student transferred to KU from Georgia State but grew up a Jayhawks fan. His father attended KU in the ‘90s.

“I came for one reason only, and that was to win a national championship,” he said. “And it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

“I have an exam tomorrow, but we’re partying all night,” he said.

KU officials announced an official celebration Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Booth Memorial Stadium.

