Kansas begins searching Shawnee Indian Mission grounds for unmarked graves of children
The city of Fairway says that four Native American children were reported to have died while attending the boarding school. But the Shawnee Tribe said they have "serious concerns" about an investigation by the Kansas Historical Society.
