© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR News

Kansas begins searching Shawnee Indian Mission grounds for unmarked graves of children

KCUR
Published October 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT

The city of Fairway says that four Native American children were reported to have died while attending the boarding school. But the Shawnee Tribe said they have "serious concerns" about an investigation by the Kansas Historical Society.

The city of Fairway says that four Native American children were reported to have died while attending the boarding school. But the Shawnee Tribe said they have "serious concerns" about an investigation by the Kansas Historical Society.

Copyright 2022 KCUR 89.3

Tags
HPPR News Kansas historyNative American boarding schoolsShawnee Mission Post