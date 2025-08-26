© 2025
New Book Tells Story of Nicodemus, Kansas, an Oasis for Black Americans

Kansas Public Radio
Published August 26, 2025 at 8:37 AM CDT
Author and historian Caleb Gayle.
Photo: © Jeremy Castro
Author and historian Caleb Gayle.

A new book by the author and historian Caleb Gayle tells the story of Edward McCabe, one of the leaders of Nicodemus, a Kansas town founded by the formerly enslaved.

There's a small town in north central Kansas that was once a kind of oasis for Black Americans. Nicodemus, in Graham County, was founded in 1877 by African Americans, including some who were formerly enslaved. One of the town's leaders, Edward McCabe, is the subject of a new biography by the writer Caleb Gayle. The book is called Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State. Gayle told KPR's Matthew Algeo how he came to be interested in McCabe.

