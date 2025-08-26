New Book Tells Story of Nicodemus, Kansas, an Oasis for Black Americans

There's a small town in north central Kansas that was once a kind of oasis for Black Americans. Nicodemus, in Graham County, was founded in 1877 by African Americans, including some who were formerly enslaved. One of the town's leaders, Edward McCabe, is the subject of a new biography by the writer Caleb Gayle. The book is called Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State. Gayle told KPR's Matthew Algeo how he came to be interested in McCabe.

