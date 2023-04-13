© 2021
HPPR News

This city council race in the Oklahoma Panhandle was decided by 1 vote

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
Jason Eidson won his city council race by just one vote.
Jason Eidson for Guymon City Council
Rural Oklahoma election comes down to a single ballot.

Results from the April 4 elections found that in Oklahoma’s Panhandle, one vote made all the difference.

Jason Eidson won the seat for Guymon's Ward 3 City Council race by a single vote over Shelby Red Corn — 328 votes to 327. The pair had the same early and election day votes, but one absentee ballot cast was the deciding factor.

A hand recount by Oklahoma election officials confirmed that result on Tuesday.

Eidson will represent Ward 3 in the northwest section of the city, replacing Larry Swager, the Vice Mayor of Guymon, whose term expired this year.

HPPR News OklahomaOklahoma panhandleOklahoma politicsOklahoma elections
