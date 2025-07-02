Oklahoma doctors accused of fraud in massive DOJ investigation

Two Oklahoma doctors face criminal charges following a nationwide healthcare fraud investigation conducted by the Department of Justice.

Ladd Clayton Atkins of Tulsa and Alexander Frank of Oklahoma City were among 324 defendants listed on the DOJ's website as part of its "2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown."

Atkins, a Doctor of Osteopathy, faces two charges in the Northern District of Oklahoma. Federal court documents argue he willingly conspired to distribute Adderall unlawfully and that he defrauded healthcare benefit programs.

"The actions of Ladd Atkins not only hurt taxpayers within the Northern District but also put illegal drugs on our streets," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a written statement.

Frank, an approved Medicare provider, faces 25 counts of healthcare fraud in the Western District of Oklahoma. Federal prosecutors allege he submitted fraudulent Medicare claims for services not rendered or only partially rendered from 2021 to 23 as the medical director for Long Term Care Specialists .

"For example, Frank submitted and caused to be submitted approximately 72 claims to Medicare for face-to-face services provided to beneficiaries on (Feb.) 10, 2022," a court document reads. "In total, this single day's claims would have amounted to more than 35 hours of face-to-face visits with beneficiaries."

The documents add the numbers stemming from the claims aren't feasible.

"In 2022, specifically, Frank submitted and caused to be submitted approximately 16,897 claims to all insurers for face-to-face services … Cumulatively, these claims amounted to approximately 8,372 hours of face-to-face services, an average of 161 hours every week and 23 hours every day of the year."

Court documents also allege Frank submitted claims for deceased beneficiaries at least 14 times.

Defendants in the 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown include 96 licensed medical professionals across 50 federal districts .

Alleged fraud totals $14.6 billion nationwide, according to the federal government. Authorities reportedly seized $245 million in assets.

