See the new trailer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' set and filmed in Oklahoma

A new trailer for the film Killers of the Flower Moon has dropped.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the non-fiction book by David Grann about the murder of Osage people for their wealth. The release of the film has been hotly anticipated after it was released to great fanfare at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Everett Waller heads the Osage Nation's Minerals Council and appears in the film. He's featured in this new trailer.

"They’re like buzzards circling our people," Waller can be heard saying in the trailer. "We're still warriors."

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and is directed by Martin Scorsese.

The film will have a limited theatrical release on October 6, before being widely released on October 20.

