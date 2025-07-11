© 2025
Our translator station serving St. Francis and Cheyenne County at 96.3 FM is off the air due to an air conditioning breakdown at its leased transmitter site, making it too hot for HPPR's equipment to operate. We are currently working to fix the situation. We apologize for the loss of service and ask listeners to tune to KZNK at 90.1 FM or listen on line through the player above or HPPR's mobile app.

Walters announces PragerU-backed ideology test for teachers from "woke" states

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:58 AM CDT
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks with reporters at a May 16, 2025 press conference.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks with reporters at a May 16, 2025 press conference.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced Wednesday Oklahoma will withhold certificates from teachers from "woke" states who do not pass a new ideology test developed by PragerU.

Despite Oklahoma's teacher shortage, Walters says teachers from states with "progressive education policies," will be screened by a PragerU-backed assessment. Besides California and New York, when asked, Walters did not disclose which other states would apply to the mandate.

The assessment will test educators' knowledge on the U.S. Constitution, American exceptionalism and the "fundamental biological differences between boys and girls."

"As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safe guarded [sic] from radical leftist ideology that California and New York have fostered," Walters said in an email to StateImpact. "Teacher's [sic] who move from these states will not be receiving a teaching certificate unless they pass our new assessment."

Though the assessment is still in development, Walters says it will be implemented before the start of the school year. That's despite most schools already having staff hired for next year, and school starting next month.

In a news release, Walters said Oklahoma is "raising a generation of patriots, not activists."

The announcement comes days after another mandate given to schools the month before fall classes begin. On Monday, Walters announced districts must find funds within their own budgets to provide school meals for all students. Since the announcement, lawmakers have questioned whether Walters has the authority to make that decision.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma's public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond.

Copyright 2025 KGOU

Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma