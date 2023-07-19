House defense bill would bar service members from contacting a prominent civil rights organization

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A GOP-backed provision in the 2024 defense authorization bill would prohibit military personnel from communicating with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), a prominent civil rights group. The measure, introduced by Republican Mike Turner of Ohio, passed the House Friday.

The MRFF defends military clients from proselytizing and advocates for the removal of religious iconography on bases. Turner’s amendment bars service members from contacting the organization and prevents military commanders from individually responding to any “claim, objection or protest” made by MRFF.

It also makes it nearly impossible for MRFF to get routine information requests approved by the Defense Department.

“This is an absolute abject attempt at assassination of a respected civil rights organization by legislation,” said MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein, an Air Force veteran and attorney. “It also viciously violates the First Amendment rights of members of the military, which includes their freedom of speech, and certainly their right to petition their government for grievances.”

Weinstein said MRFF is working to remove the clause from the defense policy bill, but added that he’s prepared to challenge it in federal court if it passes the Senate.

“This is blatantly unconstitutional,” Weinstein said, equating the provision to a bill of attainder, a legislative act that declares a person or group guilty of some crime, and punishes them, often without a trial.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation says it has served about 84,000 troops in its history, including some at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland. Among other things, MRFF is known for pressuring the Department of Veterans Affairs to remove Nazi headstones from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

