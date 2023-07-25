Oklahomans are asked to mail in dead butterflies, moths in the name of science

USGS scientists are asking Oklahomans and people in five other states to mail in the dead butterflies and moths as these insects’ populations continue to decline worldwide.

The researchers are looking into how environmental contaminants such as pesticides and antibiotics might contribute to shrinking butterfly and moth populations.

Scientists are focused on testing insects from agricultural states Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

Researchers say resident participation will ensure enough insects across the country are available to answer research questions.

"Collections like this one are important because they have the potential to provide scientists now, and 20 years from now, access to specimens," said Julie Dietze, the lead-author of the USGS study. “Without the specimen, it will be far more difficult to answer questions related to contaminants and environmental health."

Any butterflies and moths people turn in must be larger than 2 inches and already dead when collected. Submissions can be made through Nov. 1.

The mailing address is:

USGS LRC

1217 Biltmore Drive

Lawrence, KS 66049

For more information about how to mail in deceased insects for the study, view the project flyer below.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Copyright 2023 KGOU. To see more, visit KGOU.