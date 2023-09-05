Oklahoma receives $2.6 million in federal money for response to fentanyl, opioid crisis

The U.S. Department of Health announced more than $2.6 million in awards Thursday to support Oklahoma’s response to fentanyl and other opioid overdose risks in rural communities.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, 300 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2022, which is a 538% increase from 47 deaths in 2019. People in rural communities with opioid addictions experience increased barriers in accessing treatment and mental health services.

The federal funding breaks down like this:

Expanding Access to Medication to Treat Opioid Use Disorder: $1,000,000 will support one award to rural communities to establish treatment sites for individuals to access medications to treat opioid use disorder. The use of medication to manage opioid use disorder is the standard of care, but not always readily available.

Supporting Rural Communities in Preventing and Responding to Overdoses: $1,200,000 will support four awards to help rural communities respond to their specific and immediate needs, including the distribution of life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications.

Preventing and Addressing Neonatal Exposure: $499,500 will support one award to develop and implement interventions in rural communities to prevent, treat and care for opioid exposed infants by focusing on systems of care, family supports, and social determinants of health.



These awards align with the Biden-Harris administration’s 2022 Unity Agenda, which includes commitments to address opioid overdoses in the U.S.

