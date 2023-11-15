Oklahoma task force seizes 36 tons of illegal marijuana

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s office says it is among the largest marijuana seizures in state history.

The Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) found about 72,000 pounds of black-market marijuana inside a metal barn on Nov. 9 in Wagoner County.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond created the task force this year to crack down on illegal marijuana operations. The task force conducted the search and other organizations such as the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority helped.

Phil Bacharach, director of communications for the attorney general’s office, said no arrests have been made, and the task force is continuing its investigation.

Robert Melton, an assistant special agent in charge of HSI Dallas, Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle Division, said in a statement the work the task force is doing is necessary.

“Operations like these led by the OCTF help curtail the spread of other nefarious activities such as human trafficking and money laundering that often lead to even more dangerous transnational crime,” Melton said.

Later in the day, agents inspected a Lincoln County medical marijuana grow facility, where agents found untagged cannabis. That led to a search and agents obtained 250 pounds of illegal marijuana.

Oklahoma officials say the large amount of cannabis grown here fuels the black markets of other states.

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning. * indicates required Email Address *

Copyright 2023 KOSU. To see more, visit KOSU.