Oklahoma Senate Democrats elect Julia Kirt to be next minority leader

Democrats in the state Senate have elected new leadership.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, will serve as the next Senate minority leader, according to a news release.

Kirt will succeed Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, who has led the Senate Democratic caucus since 2018. Kirt will take on the leadership role when Floyd is termed out of office in November.

Legislative Democrats typically elect their new leaders about a year in advance to give them time to transition.

Kirt was first elected in 2018 when she successfully flipped the Senate seat vacated by Republican David Holt when he was elected Oklahoma City mayor. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Macalester College in Minnesota and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Prior to serving in elected office, Kirt led statewide arts and culture nonprofit organizations for almost 20 years.

“Oklahomans deserve leaders who push for policies that ensure better outcomes for all Oklahomans. That’s the kind of culture Sen. Floyd created in the Senate Democratic Caucus, which I will continue when I step into this new role,” Kirt said. “I’m honored to have been chosen by my colleagues to lead such important work for the incredible people who call Oklahoma home.”

Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, will serve as Senate Democrats’ next caucus chair, succeeding Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa.

Democrats hold eight of the 48 seats in the Senate.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will also be termed out of office next year, but Republicans have yet to hold their leadership elections to choose his successor.

