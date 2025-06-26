Debunking the 'yuck factor': Research shows Oklahomans support affordable wastewater reuse

Water policy isn't a dry topic for researchers with the Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis at the University of Oklahoma.

In a bid to uncover how Oklahomans feel about municipal wastewater reuse, which repurposes water flushed out of buildings into a reusable and safe supply, researchers found broader support than expected.

PhD candidate Kaitlin Diodosio said experts in her field have long thought the barrier to implementing water reuse policies and programs was the feeling of disgust, referred to as the "yuck factor," by residents who are hesitant to drink reclaimed water.

" But what we find in this study is that not a lot of people are citing that as their main concern," she said. "Instead, people are more focused on, you know, how much does it cost? Is the program necessary and how are we validating this safety?"

The study was published in the July issue of Science of the Total Environment.

Whether or not treated wastewater gets its Cinderella story by reentering tap valves could depend on institutional trust, the study shows. Across political leanings in all Oklahoma counties, the researchers found residents largely cared about the leadership that would handle reuse programs, underscoring a need for communication and an understanding of water supply challenges.

"Sometimes these problems are handled at an expert level, right? They're handled top down," Diodosio said. "But at the end of the day, in order for these policy solutions to be socially sustainable, you need public support."

"And in order to garner this public support, you have to have an idea of what the public is thinking."

Diodosio said the study could serve as a framework for future water supply policy. In Oklahoma, a working group is already addressing the state's water reuse future as insufficient rainfall and drought have historically plagued farmers and ranchers. A law passed in 2012 triggered the group's formation and a 2023 action plan .

Kaitlin Diodosio / A graphic shows a visual analysis of the responses the researchers got from their survey.

Scientists project that the Southern Great Plains is due for significantly hotter and drier weather in the coming years if greenhouse gas emissions continue to load the atmosphere. The arid conditions stress the water bodies and aquifers residents rely on for their daily use.

A recent multi-year pilot project in Norman studied the potential of indirect water reuse at its treatment plant. If approved in the future, the city would pump clean wastewater back into Lake Thunderbird, where it gets its supply. The city today washes treated wastewater down the Canadian River.

A 2022 study showed positive results on the $3.4 million project.

"Over-utilization of Lake Thunderbird, coupled with warnings of future droughts from climatologists, have sparked the need for creative solutions to ensure ample water supply for Norman's future," a 2022 city news release stated.

The recent survey conducted by Diodosio and other researchers was funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation. About 2,600 people across the political spectrum provided insight into how Oklahomans think about climate change and adaptation strategies like water reuse, Diodosio said.

" My perception of it is that as these environmental challenges become more salient in the public's mind—meaning they're closer in proximity, they're feeling them more, maybe they're more threatening to their everyday lives— people can put this political identity aside and consider how they react to the environmental problems a little bit differently," she said.

Among the surprises to researchers was the financial willingness of some respondents to implement wastewater reuse. Diodosio said many estimated they would pay up to $30 a month for 10 years for an effective program.

" I think with the right communication and leadership with these problems, we have a real opportunity to implement these programs and secure water for our future," she said.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to accurately reflect the Norman water reuse pilot project.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma's public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online .

Copyright 2025 KGOU