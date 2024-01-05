© 2021
Stitt's new top aide, summer food program, Ryan Walters subpoena and more

KOSU | By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 5, 2024 at 10:30 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt hiring as his new top aide an oil executive who was the deciding vote on a controversial Catholic charter school, Stitt rejecting a new federal summer food program for low-income children and the State Department of Education saying 578 new teachers were hired under a new signing bonus.

The trio also discusses an upcoming budget hearing and subpoena of documents for State Superintendent Ryan Walters, a Department of Transportation task force recommending a voluntary per mile tax in lieu of waning fuel taxes and Oklahoma receiving its first electric vehicles from manufacturer Canoo.

HPPR News OklahomapoliticsKevin Stitt
Michael Cross
Michael Cross has been with KOSU since 2008, working as the state capitol bureau chief for seven years, as well as KOSU's student coordinator. While he still keeps up with the capitol and does some reporting, his roles have changed. As of October 2014, he's now the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill is in her 16th year as a political commentator for KOSU.Hill been professionally active in Oklahoma Republican politics and journalism for 30 years. She is the owner and president ofNevaHill & Company, a full-service political consulting and public relations firm located in south Oklahoma City. Currently, Hill is a consultant to a number of federal, statewide, county, and legislative officeholders across Oklahoma. She has also been a political analyst forOETA-TVelection night coverage the last four years.She was also the publisher and editor of The Hill Report, an insider’s report on Oklahoma politics and government which ended 26 years of weekly print publication when it was sold to an online political newsletter owned by Mike McCarville in the fall of 2006. In 2004, she was named one of three Oklahoma women to serve on the National Steering Committee for “W Stands for Women” – along with then-Lt. Governor Mary Fallin and Terry Neese, president of Women Impacting Public Policy. In 1992, Neva served as State Director of the Bush-Quayle campaign.Hill served as Assistant Commissioner of Labor for the State of Oklahoma in 1987 under Governor Henry Bellmon. The following year she managed the successful state senate campaign for Tom Cole, who now represents Oklahoma’s Fourth District in the United States Congress.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
