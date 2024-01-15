Here's what you need to know as Arctic blast moves through Oklahoma

OKC Utilities offers a few tips for saving water while protecting your pipes:

The only faucets that should be dripping are those along exterior-facing walls.

Water should only be turned on enough to allow for a small, steady drip or stream no wider than a pencil lead.

Open cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathrooms to allow warm air to circulate underneath and keep pipes warmer.

If your house has a basement or crawl space, wrap any exposed water pipes to insulate them against freezing. This can also help prevent water waste by keeping water in the pipes warmer.

Remove garden hoses and cover outdoor water spigots with a foam insulator or other cover.

Turn off your sprinkler system or set it to manual and make sure it is not scheduled to run while temperatures are below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you notice your pipes are frozen, use your home’s shut-off valve to shut off water to your home and allow the pipes to thaw.



As for other home utilities, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he’s keeping an eye on natural gas marketing during this cold snap to make sure people don’t experience price surges like they did during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri.

“My office will be closely monitoring the situation and any suspicious activity will be investigated promptly,” Drummond said in a statement.

The Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid for Oklahoma and 13 other states, has issued a resource advisory for the upcoming Sunday through Thursday. This kind of advisory doesn’t require utility customers to conserve energy. Still, SPP advises the public to be aware of increased demand on the grid as people’s heaters work overtime.

If you lose power or are generally in need of a place to stay warm you can see this list of warming stations via OG&E.

