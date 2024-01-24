Oklahoma death row inmate's case to be heard by U.S. Supreme Court

Glossip argues the State suppressed information about Justin Sneed’s psychiatric condition during the trial where he was the prosecution’s key witness and testified Glossip hired him to kill motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997.

In a press release, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he is pleased the Supreme Court is hearing the case. He contends Glossip’s conviction should be vacated and remanded back to district court.

This follows Drummond’s unprecedented support of Glossip’s clemency application last year and the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Glossip a stay of execution.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments later this year.

