How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl: The best places to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. And whether you’re a sports fan or not, Super Bowl LVIII is one you don’t want to miss.

This game has the potential to break records in television viewership, football quarterback wins, and superstar celebrity sightings. Plus, a halftime show featuring Usher and a performance by Reba McEntire.

And, of course, there’s the potential to see Taylor Swift cheering for the Chiefs from the stands. What more could you ask for?

If you plan on watching the game from home, you’re probably already planning a game day menu – but if you’re looking for the best sports bar to watch the Chiefs game, keep reading.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII will be televised in Kansas City on KCTV, channel 5, and Nickelodeon at 5:30 p.m. CST. Streaming is available on the Paramount+ and CBS Sports apps.

With subscriptions, you can also watch via fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Tico Sports will also stream a Spanish-language radio broadcast of the game at Tico-Sports.com.

If you don’t want to keep to your couch, Kansas City will be hopping with lots of Super Bowl parties to choose from. Here’s a list of some of the game day celebrations happening in the area and the best sports bars to watch the big game.

Downtown and Crossroads

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Chiefs fans at John's Big Deck downtown react when Nick Bolton caught a loose ball and ran it back for a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2022.

As usual, Power & Light is throwing a massive Red Kingdom block party at KC Live. On Sunday, gather for what is likely to be the largest Super Bowl watch party in Kansas City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets are $25 plus fees.

You can reserve a table in advance at McFadden’s, Guy’s Dive and more Power & Light establishments. The party includes live music, huge LED screens and more excitement. Guests must be 18 years and over.

John’s Big Deck in downtown Kansas City is throwing another Super Bowl watch party you don’t want to miss. The three-story bar opens at 11 a.m., and with the exception of VIP tables, everything else is first come, first serve.

Casual Animal Brewing Co. in the Crossroads is also hosting a Super Bowl watch party with a 17-foot projector screen and game day food provided by Disco Burger. It will open at 3 p.m. on Sunday and stay open until the game is over. Attendees are advised to show up by 3 p.m. to guarantee a seat.

Midtown and Westport

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Marshon Stephenson, at Gael's Public House on Troost Avenue, celebrated the Chiefs' tough-fought win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29, 2023.

Kelly’s Westport Inn, a classic Westport hangout, will be showing the game, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The deck and five tables in the back are reserved, but everything else is up for grabs. There is no cover charge.

At Harry’s Bar and Tables, a $60 ticket scores you entrance to the watch party, along with three drinks, a food item and gratuity. Plus, the kitchen is open until 1:30 a.m., making it a good spot for any potential post-game celebrations. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis, but you can call or email ahead to reserve a spot now. Learn more.

If you’re looking for a spacious Midtown sports bar with good food and plenty of televisions to watch the big game, The Levee is a safe bet. It opens at 3 p.m. on game day to give fans plenty of time to find a seat, settle in and order food and drinks before the game starts.

All are welcome at Woody’s KC, an LGBTQ+ bar in Midtown that prides itself on having an “inclusive space, great drinks and unique events.” One of those events is a Super Bowl watch party with a Taylor Swift-themed pre-game party starting at 2:30 p.m. Guests can expect drink specials during the game and loaded hot dogs all night.

Reservations are booked up at the Tin Roof in Westport, but there’s more seating available on a first-come, first-served basis — so you should arrive early.

For just $15, Artego Pizza on 39th Street is bringing back their unique “all you can drink” Chiefs watch party.

Other Super Bowl parties

Robert Hoops Kansas City Chiefs fans gather at Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum in North Kansas City.

The official Kansas City Chiefs watch party will be taking place at the J. Rieger distillery in the East Bottoms. Festivities in the Monogram Lounge kick off at 4 p.m., and the party promises appearances by the Rumble drumline, the KC Wolfand some Chiefs alumni. Tickets are sold out, but the Rieger’s Tasting Room and Atrium is accepting walk-ins.

“The Beehive” of Eureka #170 is hosting a Chiefs watch party at Deja Vu Event Space off Swope Parkway. Doors open at 4 p.m. and tickets cost $20 with proceeds benefiting a local elementary school. There will be music, food, a cash bar, prizes, and, of course, football.

If a sports bar isn’t your vibe, or you’ve got the kids with you, PH Coffee in Pendleton Heights is pulling out the big screen. The watch party starts at 5:30 p.m., and they’ll have a projector and 8x10 screen, a special food and drink menu and a kids zone. Tickets for entry are free.

Of course, it’s almost a certainty that most bars with a TV will be tuned into the game, so check out our list of the best sports bars in the Kansas City region from KCUR’s Up To Date. Each one would make a Chiefs fan feel right at home.

If you're a Chiefs fan stuck in San Francisco, check outthis list of Super Bowl watch parties, compiled by our friends at KQED. There is at least one safe haven for Chiefs Kingdom: BuzzWorks on 11th Street in SF.

Cheers to a safe and celebratory Super Bowl Sunday, Kansas City!

