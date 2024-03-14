Oklahoma State men's basketball coach Mike Boynton fired after seven seasons

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have parted ways with their men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton, the program announced Thursday.

"We're grateful for the genuine passion and care [Boynton] has for the student-athletes on our team,” Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. “Unfortunately, the desired results have not followed. Therefore, it is time to part ways and begin a new chapter."

Boynton was OSU’s head coach for seven seasons. He joined the program initially as an assistant coach, but was promoted in 2017, following Brad Underwood’s abrupt departure in 2016.

According to reporting by The Oklahoman, OSU will pay Boynton a buyout of more than $7.5 million. He was in year three of a seven-year contract. The school could have waited until April 1, and the sum would’ve dropped by $1 million.

Boynton’s most recent squad finished with a 12-20 record, and had their season ended on Tuesday, in a 77 to 62 loss to UCF in the Big 12 Tournament.

Under Boynton’s tenure, the Cowboys tallied 119 wins and 109 losses, and only won 40% of its games in Big 12 play. Only one of his teams reached the NCAA Tournament, and another was banned from the 2022 tourney for violations that happened before he took over the program.

But, Boynton did recruit and coach All-American Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021NBA Draft. Another of his former players — Lindy Waters III — currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OSU is already searching for Boynton’s replacement, who will be the 21st head coach in program history.

