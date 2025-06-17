Oklahoma files federal lawsuit against 23andMe

The state of Oklahoma has filed a federal lawsuit against genetic testing company 23andMe.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he wants to prevent the company from selling its customers' private DNA information.

23andMe filed for bankruptcy and is now seeking to sell off its assets, including sensitive genetic and health data in a high-stakes auction.

"Oklahomans trusted 23andMe with their most personal information, and now the company wants to sell that data to the highest bidder without even asking permission," said Drummond in a media release. "This isn't just another business asset that can be auctioned off. This is deeply personal genetic information that could affect not just customers, but their children and grandchildren for generations to come. We're taking legal action to ensure that Oklahomans maintain control over their own genetic data."

Drummond says Oklahoma and 27 other states filed the lawsuit to protect each customer's right to control such personal information. The states argue that this kind of information—biological samples, DNA data, health-related traits and medical records—is too sensitive to be sold without each person's express, informed consent.

The lawsuit argues that the auction violates consumer protection laws.

Joining this lawsuit are the attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2025 KGOU