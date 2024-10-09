© 2024
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. We are currently working on repairs and evaluating whether the units need to be replaced. We apologize for this this loss of service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.

FBI foils alleged Election Day terrorist attack in Oklahoma

KGOU | By Logan Layden
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:44 AM CDT
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.

Nasir Ahmed Tawhedi and a juvenile co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

An Afghan citizen residing in Oklahoma is in custody after the FBI foiled an alleged attempt to carry out an Election Day terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS.

Nasir Ahmed Tawhedi, 27, is accused of conspiring to obtain AK-47 assault rifles and providing material assistance to ISIS for a violent attack on U.S. soil on Election Day. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Tawhedi and a juvenile co-conspirator were in the process of liquidating their family’s assets on Facebook.

An FBI confidential human source inquired about buying a computer. That ultimately led to a meeting at a rural location to test firearms, where Tawhedi and the juvenile purchased guns, magazines and ammunition. They were then arrested.

The DOJ says seized communications and a post-arrest interview revealed an attack was planned for Election Day targeting large gatherings of people where Tawhedi and the juvenile expected to die as martyrs.

An investigation including the Oklahoma City FBI field office and local law enforcement is ongoing.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
