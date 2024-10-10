Here are the state questions you'll see on Oklahoma ballots

This November, two state questions are up for vote across Oklahoma. Both are constitutional amendments that have been proposed by state lawmakers.

The questions were approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt to appear on the ballot.

State Question 833 would allow for the creation of public infrastructure districts, while State Question 834 seeks to clarify that noncitizens cannot vote in Oklahoma elections. Ballot measures only need to secure a simple majority to pass.

State Question 833

If approved, SQ 833 would add a new section to the state constitution, allowing for the creation of public infrastructure districts (PIDs) within municipalities. PIDs would be governed by a board of trustees.

PIDs would be able to organize public works projects within district boundaries. They would be funded by a special tax in the district that wouldn’t affect those whose properties lie outside its boundaries, even if they are in the same municipality.

For a district to be created, there must be unanimous agreement among all the property owners in the proposed district area.

State Question 834

SQ 834 aims to clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote in Oklahoma.

The amendment would change the state constitution to say that only eligible citizens of the U.S. can vote in Oklahoma. It currently reads, “Subject to such exceptions as the Legislature may prescribe, all citizens of the United States, over the age of eighteen (18) years, who are bona fide residents of this state, are qualified electors of this state.”

Although there are some municipalities across the nation where noncitizens can vote in certain elections (such as noncitizen parents being able to vote in school board elections in San Francisco), no cities in Oklahoma allow noncitizen voting. It is a felony for noncitizens to register to vote in Oklahoma.

If passed, SQ 834 would not fundamentally change Oklahoma law. Opponents argue that it is not useful and feeds into anti-immigrant sentiment. Supporters argue that it adds more clarity to the law.

Not on the ballot: State Question 832

SQ 832 would gradually raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma to $15/hour by 2029. The current minimum wage in Oklahoma is $7.25/hour, the same as it is nationally.

Unlike State Questions 833 and 834, SQ 832 is a ballot initiative. The organizer behind it is Raise the Wage Oklahoma. The group secured over 150,000 signatures in support of the initiative appearing on ballots – more than the 92,263 required.

However, the governor sets the election date of ballot initiatives in Oklahoma. Last month, Governor Stitt announced that SQ 832 would not appear on Oklahoma ballots until June 2026 . The two-year gap is the longest in the last decade between an initiative petition’s signatures being turned in and its election.

Copyright 2024 KOSU