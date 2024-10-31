Oklahoma opens emergency drought assistance for farmers, ranchers

Before a bout of rain Wednesday, the Emergency Drought Committee approved a new program opening emergency drought assistance.

Drought has mired Oklahoma’s autumn, which is typically a drier season for the Sooner State. Because of a lack of rain, farmers and ranchers can apply for a drought assistance program. Applications will be available at local conservation districts and on the Oklahoma Conservation Commission’s website starting Nov. 12.

In an Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry press release, State Climatologist Gary McManus said Oklahoma is in the middle of the driest October in state history.

“This is the most drought we have seen since February 2023,” McManus said. “We have 79% of the state in drought right now, and nearly 35% of that is extreme drought.”

The total statewide average rainfall is less than one-tenth of an inch.

Farmers and ranchers in an area where a quarter of the county reaches a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, are eligible to apply. A list of counties will be released later this week.

Producers can apply for practices like water well and pasture cleanout. Applicants who did not complete their pond cleanout projects at the end of June will be given priority for the program.

The application period ends Jan. 31.

Copyright 2024 KOSU