After Thanksgiving, consider shopping for a furry bundle of love

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published November 26, 2024 at 8:15 PM CST
France, La Roche-sur-Yon, 2024-10-05. A puppy in a pen on a stand at the Dog and Puppy Show. Dog breeding illustration. Photograph by Mathieu Thomasset / Hans Lucas. France, La Roche-sur-Yon, 2024-10-05. Un chiot dans un enclos dans un stand au salon chiens et chiots. Illustration elevage canin. Photographie de Mathieu Thomasset / Hans Lucas.
Mathieu Thomasset
/
Reuters
France, La Roche-sur-Yon, 2024-10-05. A puppy in a pen on a stand at the Dog and Puppy Show. Dog breeding illustration. Photograph by Mathieu Thomasset / Hans Lucas.

San Antonio’s Animal Care Services (ACS) is celebrating Black “Furday” this week.

ACS is cutting adoption fees for all pets in its shelters to $25 on the day after Thanksgiving.

The event will include a dozen get-acquainted yards for prospective pet parents to meet their potential future pets.

All Black “Furday” adopters will also receive a free gift along with their discounted adoption fee while supplies last.

ACS will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its main location off of Highway 151.

Adopters can check out pets ahead of time with the "Pet Search" feature at the ACS web site.

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsThanksgivingpets
Josh Peck