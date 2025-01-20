Donald Trump returns to the presidency

President Trump has taken the oath of office a second time, taking office once again.

He shook hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who administered the oath, and then shook hands with former president Biden. He then embraced first lady Melania Trump and his children standing nearby.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath of office to vice president JD Vance.

Vance's wife, Usha, and their three kids stood nearby, watching and smiling. Usha, a lawyer, spent a year clerking for Kavanaugh when he served as an appeals court judge in Washington, D.C.

In his second inaugural address, Trump promised to declare a national emergency at the southern U.S. border, which would unlock access to billions in federal funding for border security.

Presidents are able to use the National Emergencies Act to move money from one federal agency’s account to another without congressional approval. The measure is intended to assist presidents with resources in instances of emergency and not to serve as an alternative funding mechanism: setting the budget is the primary role of Congress.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar shouts out LA firefighters

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar kicked off remarks in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, stressing the significance of the day and the peaceful transfer of power.

She made a point to thank emergency responders and service workers around the country — highlighting those fighting the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

"As we inaugurate a new president and vice president, let us remember that the power of those in this room comes from the people," said Klobuchar, who serves as chair of the Inaugural Ceremony Committee.

"The construction workers who build our country, the teachers and health care workers who nurture us, the troops defending our freedoms, and yes, the firefighters in Los Angeles putting themselves on the line for us."

It was met with applause throughout the room.

Trump family

Trump’s children are sitting prominently at his second inauguration.

Trump’s kids have played pivotal roles in his business — as well as in his White House during his first term in office. It is unclear whether his children will be as involved in his second term as they were during his first.

Trump, who has been married three times, has five children from those three marriages.

Barron Trump, his youngest child, is 18 years old and his mother is Melania Trump. Tiffany Trump is 31 and her mother is Marla Maples. Eric Trump is 41 and his mother is Ivana Trump. Ivanka Trump is 43 and her mother is Ivana Trump. Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s oldest son, is 47 and his mother is Ivana Trump.

Three of Trump’s children — Tiffany, Ivanka and Eric — are currently married. Trump has 10 grandchildren. Tiffany Trump is expected to give birth to his 11th grandchild later this year.

Biden pardons family members

President Biden, in his final moments in office, pardoned several of his family members, saying that they have been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats” that he does not foresee ending.

He pardoned his brother, Francis Biden; his brother, James Biden; Sara Jones Biden, James’ wife; Valerie Biden Owens, his sister; and John Owens, Valerie's husband.

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics," Biden wrote in a statement that was released just minutes before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office. "But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances."

The preemptive pardons follow others issued earlier today, to Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of the Jan. 6 select committee and others.

Late last year, President Biden also pardoned his son Hunter, who was convicted in June of federal gun charges for lying about his addiction to crack cocaine when he purchased a gun. Three months later, Hunter Biden entered a guilty plea to tax offenses.

In addition to the pardons to family members, Biden also commuted the life sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, convicted in 1977 of killing two FBI agents.

