Oklahoma rock musician St. Vincent wins 3 Grammy Awards

Tulsa-born rock musician Annie Clark, known professionally as St. Vincent, won three Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Her song “Broken Man” was named Best Rock Song, besting songs by Pearl Jam, Green Day, The Black Keys and IDLES.

Another St. Vincent song — “Flea” — beat out recordings by Fontaines D.C., Cage The Elephant, Kim Gordon and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, winning in the category of the Best Alternative Music Performance.

Finally, her album All Born Screaming was named the winner of the Best Alternative Music Album category over releases by Brittany Howard, Kim Gordon, Clairo and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds.

The Grammy wins are the fourth, fifth and sixth of St. Vincent’s career.

She was also nominated for Best Rock Performance with her song “Broken Man,” but did not come away the winner. That honor went to The Beatles for what has been called their final song, "Here and Now."

The winner of the Best Traditional Blues Album category was the Taj Mahal Sextet and their live recording at The Church Studio in Tulsa, titled Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa .

Taj Mahal said he had legendary late Tulsa musician Leon Russell on his mind while recording in the studio Russell built.

“It was a great opportunity to capture this particular sextet, and also pay tribute to Leon and all that he did, and my friendship with him, at one of the premier studios on planet Earth,” Taj Mahal said. “Certain bands have a certain sound, so I was glad that I was able to not only play live, but have it be in the Church where we mix this stuff, too—when I saw that was what the possibility was, I was thrilled. It’s a great venue and it feels wonderful to be involved in it.”

For about a three-year period in the late 1960s, Taj Mahal’s band consisted of three Oklahomans — guitarist Jesse Ed Davis from Oklahoma City, bassist Gary Gilmore from Tulsa and drummer Chuck Blackwell from Tulsa.

The category of Best Global Music Album was won by Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and their album ALKEBULAN II. The album was produced by Kitt Wakeley, who was raised in Holdenville and lives in Edmond.

Wakeley previously won a Grammy Award for Best Classical Compendium in 2023.

Copyright 2025 KOSU