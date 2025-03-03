© 2025
Stitt vows to veto Oklahoma sports betting bills that give tribes exclusivity

KOSU | By Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Published March 3, 2025 at 1:19 PM CST
A multitude of sports betting bills have been introduced to the legislature, with three advancing in the Senate.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt reaffirmed his stance on sports betting. He wants it for the state minus tribal involvement.

“Some of the bills that you're seeing come through, which I'm not supportive of, and I would absolutely veto any of the bills that hit my desk that are exclusively giving a monopoly to the tribes,” he said. “That's not transparent, that's not a fair deal. Not everybody can do it.”

Stitt wants a “free market” for sports betting that benefits Oklahoma taxpayers.

“They're sovereign nations, they’re a separate government (and) they're coming in and hiring lobbyists to come say what's good for their nation, and not what's good for the taxpayers of Oklahoma,” he said. “I'm always going to stand for what's good for the taxpayers of Oklahoma, and I think we need more of a free market accountable system.”’

But the tribes disagree, stating sports betting falls under Class III gaming under the 2004 StateTribal Gaming Act. According to them, losing exclusivity rights would be an economic blow to the state.

In 2024, tribal nations paid over $210 million to the state in exclusivity fees, which has steadily increased since the act's adoption. The money collected each fiscal year is split between general revenue, education reform and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

In 2020, after Stitt illegally signed new gaming compacts with various tribes following his claim that the State-Tribal Gaming Act had not been renewed, a federal Oklahoma court ruled that the compact was renewed for another 15 years.

Two bills involving the tribes, SB 585 and SB 125, have advanced to the floor. SB 164, which would give the Oklahoma Lottery Commission control of sports betting, has moved to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

