Lawmakers advance bills aimed at increasing regulation of hunting on Oklahoma's public lands

Lawmakers advanced two bills this week designed to tighten the state's hunting regulations on Oklahoma public lands by instituting new requirements for guides and nonresidents.

Senate Bill 448 heads to the governor's desk after passing off the House floor with a nearly unanimous vote while Senate Bill 208 heads to the House floor moving through a committee Wednesday.

The first, authored by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, would require nonresidents to schedule and obtain written permission before hunting at any refuge or wildlife management area operated by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A lottery system would be used, if necessary, to distribute permits to nonresidents to hunt. These permits would come at a cost of $100 and the lottery would be used to help ease overcrowding on public lands, Grego said.

Micah Holmes, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said the agency supports the bill because it offers another tool to deal with overcrowding.

The agency fields complaints of overcrowding on more "popular" publicly managed lands, he said.

Holmes said "this is a good problem to have," and it speaks to the "excellent" land management done by the department.

The agency is also looking into other options to monitor how many people are utilizing public lands, including electronic check-ins and road counters, he said.

Senate Bill 208, authored by Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, would require the Wildlife Department to create a licensing and registration system for anyone providing "guiding services" on public lands. Guides are trained professionals who help hunters locate game, navigate terrain and provide other services.

The bill excludes "commercial hunting facilities" and landowners that offer those services on private or leased property.

The measure does not outline any fees or guidelines for implementation, but allows the department to create any rules necessary to carry out the legislation.

Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City, who voted against it, said he's concerned that the bill's language provided no enforcement authority to require these licenses and registration.

This measure is eligible to be heard on the House floor. If approved and not amended on the full chamber, it will head to Stitt's desk.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.



Copyright 2025 KOSU