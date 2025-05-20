Oklahoma is growing, with population increases concentrated in urban centers

Data released by the US Census Bureau show Oklahoma and Oklahoma City both increased in population during 2024, however the number of housing units did not grow proportionally.

Oklahoma grew by over 33,000 residents, factoring in births and deaths . The state had an estimated 4.09 million people in 2024, compared to 4.06 million in 2023 – a 0.77% increase. The state grew by about 37,000 in 2023.

Meanwhile, there were an estimated 1.8 million housing units throughout the state in 2024 , a 0.65% increase from 1.78 million in 2023. The national average housing unit change was 1%.

Oklahoma City increased its population by over 8,000, from 704,567 to 712,919. In 2023 , the city grew by 7,500. It remains the 20th largest city in the country.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt celebrated the census data on social media.

"People from everywhere are seeing our renaissance story and they want to be a part of it!" Holt wrote.

The city of Tulsa increased by more than 1,000 residents in 2024 — its largest growth since 2020. In 2021, it lost over 700. Broken Arrow grew by just over 3,000.

Only two of the 15 most populous cities declined in population: Lawton and Enid.

Lawton lost over 400 people last year. The city has experienced a steady decline in population since 2021, according to the data.

Enid lost about 60 people, from 50,582 to 50,519.

Stillwater grew by over 300 in 2024. It grew by 500 in 2023.

McClain County is in the top 100 fastest-growing counties in the country from 2020 to 2024, with over 5,000 housing units. It is the only county included from Oklahoma.

