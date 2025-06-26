'American Ninja Warrior' hopeful from Kansas wants to prove no one is too old to be a ninja

Greg Justice, a Prairie Village resident, recently competed on the NBC obstacle course reality show "American Ninja Warrior."

He got interested in the sport just before his 60th birthday. After coming back from a broken ankle in 2022, he knew he wanted to compete — in part, to show older adults that age shouldn't be a barrier to their fitness journeys.

Justice fell on the third of six obstacles — the furthest anyone his age has gone, he says. But he hopes this isn't the end of his "Ninja Warrior" experience. In fact, he's already submitted his audition tape for next year's show.

"That's what people are asking me, is like, okay, 'now is this the apex for you?'" Justice told KCUR's Up To Date. "I'm like, Are you kidding me? I'm a 64-year-old rookie in the sport. I got a long ways to go."

The full episode aired June 16 and can be viewed on Peacock.

